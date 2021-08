Evacuees from Afghanistan flown to Germany and Qatar Massive evacuations continue in Afghanistan. Evacuees who were lucky enough to get out were flown Friday to Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, where the U.S. military said they can stay at Ramstein for several weeks. Other evacuees are being taken 1,200 miles in a different direction from Kabul to Doha, Qatar, on the Persian Gulf. Roxana Saberi reports from Doha.