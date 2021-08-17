Evacuations resume at Kabul airport a day after deadly chaos on the tarmac Evacuation flights out of Afghanistan resumed Tuesday after the military regained control over Kabul's international airport, which was overrun by crowds attempting to flee the Taliban a day earlier. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, and Los Angeles Times' White House reporter Eli Stokols join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how the White House is defending itself against criticism over its exit strategy and the latest on President Biden's domestic agenda.