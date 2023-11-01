What we know about evacuations at Rafah crossing, Israeli airstrikes at Gaza refugee camp Some foreign passport holders in Gaza were able to enter Egypt via the Rafah border crossing Wednesday for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. On Tuesday, Israel carried out airstrikes and ground operations in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, targeting what it called a Hamas "terrorist stronghold." Palestinian officials said civilians were killed in the strikes. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports there were more airstrikes in the area Wednesday morning.