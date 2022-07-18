Crime Without Punishment
Prime Day 2022 deals
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Texas lawmakers say failures in Uvalde response were "systemic"
Steve Bannon goes to trial in first contempt of Congress prosecution
Iran claims "technical ability to build a nuclear bomb"
Kinzinger says next Jan. 6 hearing will "open people's eyes in a big way"
Gunman who killed 3 in Indiana mall shot dead by bystander, police say
4 dead after two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
Woman awakens from two-year coma, identifies brother as her attacker
Brits could see hottest day ever as heat wave fuels fires across Europe
Thieves steal millions in gems and jewelry in Brink's truck robbery
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Evacuations in Europe as wildfires continue
Thousands of people have been evacuated across Europe as wildfires continue to spread amid dangerous heat waves. Record temperatures could be seen in the U.K. on Monday and Tuesday. Roxana Saberi reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On