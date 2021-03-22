Live

Eurozone debt crisis flares anew

Concerns about the solvency of Portugal's biggest bank is renewing concerns about "contagion" in the currency bloc and roiling global financial markets. CBS MoneyWatch contributor Anthony Mirhaydari assesses the risks for investors.
