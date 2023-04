Europe's economy grew by 0.3% in 2023 first quarter The European Union registered a slender growth of 0.3% while the Eurozone, countries which use the Euro currency, grew by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023. Although the European Union avoided a recession, inflation remains high. Brendan McKenna, an international economist for Wells Fargo, joined Anne-Marie Green on CBS News Mornings to discuss the latest.