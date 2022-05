European Union proposes ban on Russian crude oil imports amid increased attacks in Ukraine The European Union is proposing one of its toughest measures yet against Russia as Moscow steps up its attacks on Ukraine. The European Commission announced that it plans to ban all Russian crude oil imports within the next six months. However, not all of the nations in the bloc are on board. Abhi Rajendran, director of oil markets research at Energy Intelligence, joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.