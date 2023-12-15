Hungary blocks vote on European Union's $54 billion Ukraine aid package Thursday night, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked a European Union vote on a $54 billion aid package for Ukraine. The move came after leaders agreed to officially begin negotiations for Ukraine to join the European Union. BBC News reporter Sofia Bettiza has the details on the vote. And former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joined CBS News to discuss the relationship between Orban and Russia's Vladimir Putin.