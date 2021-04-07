Live

European governments struggle with migrant crisis

Syrian refugees who traveled to Hungary with hopes of making it to Germany continue to face obstacles. Hundreds who had hoped to board a train for Munich were turned back Tuesday by Hungarian police. CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports.
