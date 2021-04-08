Live

Europe opens its doors to thousands of migrants

French President Francois Hollande announced that his country will accept 24,000 refugees. This comes as thousands who were stranded in Hungary were allowed to make their way into Germany over the weekend. Charlie D'Agata reports from Munich.
