Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara on "Schitt's Creek," Canada Comedic legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara met in Toronto at The Second City comedy troupe in the 1970s. The duo has shared the screen in seven movies, including Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries, “Waiting for Guffman,” "A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration.” They now star in a TV series about a family that goes from riches to rags, forced to move to a town called Schitt’s Creek. Levy and O’Hara join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the sitcom.