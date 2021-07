European Union proposes plan to tackle climate change The European Union announced new proposals to tackle climate change over the next few decades. The "Fit for 55" plan aims to reduce carbon emissions throughout the EU by 55% by 2030. If achieved, this would make Europe the "world's first carbon-neutral continent" by 2050. New York Times international climate reporter Somini Sengupta joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.