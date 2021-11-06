Free CBS News App
Ethiopia in crisis amid conflict in Tigray region
For more than a year, the devastating war in Ethiopia's Tigray region has consumed Africa's second-most populous nation. On Friday, the UN Security Council called for peace, and for the access of humanitarian aid. Debora Patta reports.
