Ethiopia in crisis amid conflict in Tigray region

For more than a year, the devastating war in Ethiopia's Tigray region has consumed Africa's second-most populous nation. On Friday, the UN Security Council called for peace, and for the access of humanitarian aid. Debora Patta reports.
