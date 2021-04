Ethan Hawke and Robert Budreau on Chet Baker biopic One of the most famous trumpet players in the 1950s, Chet Baker's unmistakable style made him an legend of the West Coast jazz scene, but struggles with addiction left his career and personal life in shambles. A new film, "Born to Be Blue," re-imagines this tumultuous time in Baker's life as he attempts to stage a comeback. Star Ethan Hawke and director Robert Budreau talk about the musician's life and his portrayal on the big screen.