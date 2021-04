"Affluenza" teen case to moved to adult court A judge may set new probation terms for Ethan Couch, when the case is transferred to an adult court in April. Couch killed 4 people and injured several others in a drunk-driving crash in 2013 when he was 16. The brother of one of the survivors, who was paralyzed in the crash, spoke out Friday. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates with the latest.