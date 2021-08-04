Establishment candidate wins Ohio Democratic congressional primary over progressive rival In Ohio's 11th Congressional District, an establishment Democrat clinched a major primary victory over the progressive candidate. Shontel Brown is now the favorite to win a special House election in the district that includes parts of Cleveland and Akron. Joel Payne and Antjuan Seawright, who are CBS News political contributors and Democratic strategists, joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss the race.