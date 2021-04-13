Live

Watch CBSN Live

Escaped southern California prisoners have violent pasts

In a dramatic new warning about the danger posed by a southern California jailbreak, an Orange County prosecutor says of one of the escapees, “They let Hannibal Lecter out." Jonathan Tieu, Bac Duong and Hossein Nayeri have been charged with federal felony counts of escaping prison. Authorities say they could be hiding out somewhere nearby and are considered armed and dangerous. Mireya Villarreal reports. Warning: What you are about to hear is graphic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.