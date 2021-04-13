Escaped southern California prisoners have violent pasts In a dramatic new warning about the danger posed by a southern California jailbreak, an Orange County prosecutor says of one of the escapees, “They let Hannibal Lecter out." Jonathan Tieu, Bac Duong and Hossein Nayeri have been charged with federal felony counts of escaping prison. Authorities say they could be hiding out somewhere nearby and are considered armed and dangerous. Mireya Villarreal reports. Warning: What you are about to hear is graphic.