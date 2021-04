Escaped killers manhunt: one convict killed, one on the loose One of the escaped prisoners in New York state was killed. Richard Matt was shot to death in Malone, New York, in a wooded area near the Canadian border. It's about 30 miles from the maximum security Clinton Correctional facility in Dannemora, where they escaped on June 6th. Hundreds of police officers are still searching for David Sweat. Anna Werner reports.