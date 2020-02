New book gives rich view of Winston Churchill... Erik Larson’s books read like a 21st century hit list and have sold millions of copies. His latest effort is called “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance during the Blitz." It takes a new look at what may have been the defining year of the 20th century: after Winston Churchill became Prime Minister of Britain. Jeff Glor reports.