Live

Watch CBSN Live

Eric Holder's legacy as attorney general

Holder says he will step down as soon as his replacement is confirmed. He became attorney general in 2009 and was the first African American ever to lead the Justice Department. Major Garrett takes a look at Holder's mixed legacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.