Eric Garner's mother discusses Chauvin's sentencing, reflects on son's death After Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, some members of Floyd's family say it wasn't enough. Floyd's nephew said the sentence was a slap in the face, while his sister released a statement saying it shows matters of police brutality are being taken seriously, but there's still progress to be made. Gwen Carr, whose son Eric Garner was also killed at the hands of police in New York City in 2014, joined CBSN to Lana Zak to discuss her reaction to Chauvin's conviction and sentence, and to reflect on her son's death.