Live

Watch CBSN Live

Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa vie for NYC mayor seat

Democratic candidate Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa are running for New York City mayor. CBS New York's chief political correspondent Marcia Kramer joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.