5 board members resign from Texas power grid operator after millions lose power from winter storm Texas lawmakers will hold a hearing Thursday to address the state's power grid failure during last week's winter storm. At least five board members from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have resigned. It comes as the state's petrochemical plants say they may have released millions of pounds of excess pollution into the air due to failures of the power grid. Erin Douglas, the Texas Tribune's environment reporter, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the backlash Governor Greg Abbott is facing, as well as the communities that are likely to experience the greatest impact from the spike in air pollution.