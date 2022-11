Only 4.4% of Black people needing substance use treatment received it at a specialty facility in 2020, according to a survey by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. This clip from the documentary film "Untreated & Unheard: The Addiction Crisis in America" explores the lack of equity in accessing treatment and tells the story of Carleah Summers, a woman who created a transitional home for mothers recovering from substance use disorder and their children.

If you or a loved one is suffering from substance use disorder you can find tools, help and hope at https://drugfree.org/get-support/

THIS PROGRAM WAS PRODUCED BY PARAMOUNT FOR THE NATIONAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION PARTNERSHIP TO END ADDICTION