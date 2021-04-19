Equal Justice Initiative founder on race, police and how to move forward Bryan Stevenson is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit group dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions. His team represents clients whose cases may be marked by racial bias or prosecutors' misconduct, and they have helped more than 115 wrongfully-condemned death row prisoners. Stevenson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the inadequate acknowledgment of the racial inequality in the U.S. impacts tensions today.