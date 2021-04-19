Live

Watch CBSN Live

Equal Justice Initiative founder on race, police and how to move forward

Bryan Stevenson is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit group dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions. His team represents clients whose cases may be marked by racial bias or prosecutors' misconduct, and they have helped more than 115 wrongfully-condemned death row prisoners. Stevenson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the inadequate acknowledgment of the racial inequality in the U.S. impacts tensions today.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.