EpiPen alternatives help lower prices, but who pays? There are now more choices for millions of people who relied on the EpiPen for life-threatening allergies, but there is still confusion over the treatments' costs. The Auvi-Q is an epinephrine auto-injector alternative that's listed as $4,500 for a two-pack. But most patients aren't paying a penny of that, leading to the question: who is? Anna Werner reports.