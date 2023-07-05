EPA sued over reapproval of weed killers Environmental and workers' rights groups have filed a lawsuit against the EPA, alleging it failed to consider risks to public health when it reapproved two herbicides. Enlist One and Enlist Duo are sprayed on crops to control weeds. In January, the EPA renewed registrations for both products in 34 states, but critics say continued use threatens endangered species, native plants and waterways. Carey Gillam, managing editor at the New Lede and a contributor for the Guardian, joins CBS News with more.