EPA scientists pressured to alter chemical safety assessments, report says Multiple whistleblowers at the Environmental Protection Agency claim supervisors at the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollutant Prevention forced them to minimize and reduce evidence of potential adverse effects, according to a new report by The Intercept. Sharon Lerner, an investigative reporter for The Intercept, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss these allegations and how the EPA is handling them.