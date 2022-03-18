Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Russia hits Lviv for 1st time as aerial assault on Ukraine intensifies
Texas wildfires prompt hundreds of evacuations
U.S. military plane crashes with four on board in Norway, Norwegian government says
DNA identified in search for 17-year-old girl missing since 2004
House passes bill banning race-based hair discrimination
U.S. gas prices ease back from record high
Ex-police officer and lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot
McCarthy says Madison Cawthorn is "wrong" about Zelenskyy
Kentucky and Iowa losses blow out millions of March Madness brackets
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Environmental impact of Russian invasion
Experts warn Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cause long-lasting harm to the environment. Olha Boiko, a coordinator of the Climate Action Network in the Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia joins CBS News to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On