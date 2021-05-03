Environmental group sues over extended red snapper fishing season One of America's favorite seafood's at the center of a fight among fishermen and the federal government. Last month, the Trump administration extended the recreational fishing season for red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico from just three days to 42 days. Now, environmental groups are suing the Department of Commerce, claiming the decision jeopardizes efforts to rebuild the red snapper population in the Gulf. Omar Villafranca reports.