Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on "The Takeout" - 3/5/23 Entrepreneur and author of "Woke, Inc.," Vivek Ramaswamy joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss his 2024 presidential campaign, the rise of "woke-ism" and why he believes the U.S. is currently experiencing a "national identity crisis."