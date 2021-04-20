Live

Entrepreneur Peter Thiel speaks to RNC

Peter Thiel, founder of PayPal and Silicon Valley entrepreneur, addressed the RNC. Thiel said the "government is broken," blaming Clinton's "incompetence." He also addressed LGBT issues, saying he is proud to be "gay, Republican and American."
