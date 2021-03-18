Live

Entrepreneur bottles the scent of college

Chemical engineer-turned-entrepreneur Katie Masik is making colognes and perfumes inspired by universities. CBS News' Mo Rocca reports how her team considers the plant life, architecture, and even weather to evoke a school.
