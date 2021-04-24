Live

Watch CBSN Live

Entertainment industry calls for infrastructure recognition

President Biden says his infrastructure plan will take an expansive approach. The president says the goal is to "meet the inspiration of the American people" and members of the arts and entertainment industry want to be a part of that inspiration. Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of the Music Center in Los Angeles, joins CBSN to discuss why she says the entertainment industry should be included in President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.