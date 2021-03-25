Live

Watch CBSN Live

Enterovirus spreads to Maryland

A dangerous virus striking children in more than half the country - the Enterovirus D-68 - has arrived in the state of Maryland, according to the CDC. WJZ's Meghan McCorkell spoke with the family of a child who just recovered.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.