Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three subordinates were convicted of seditious conspiracy and other felonies related to their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The federal jury did not reach a verdict yet for a fifth member, Dominic Pezzola, on that charge. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to break down the verdict.