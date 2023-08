Australia-England, Spain-Sweden semifinal matchups for Women's World Cup Host country Australia is one of four teams still standing in the Women's World Cup after taking down France over the weekend in a match settled with penalty kicks. They'll play England on Wednesday in semifinal action with Spain and Sweden playing Tuesday in the other semifinal matchup. Pardeep Cattry, soccer writer for CBSSports.com, joined CBS News with more on the late stages of the tournament.