Engineer stabbed to death at Miami party

Alexander Restrepo, a 33-year-old nuclear engineer, was stabbed to death at a party in Miami on Saturday. Miami-Dade police hope surveillance video will provide key details about the circumstances of his death. WFOR reporter Hank Tester has more.
