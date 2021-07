Engineer investigating Surfside collapse: "it's like taking three 3,000-piece puzzles and throwing them up in the air" An engineer who is working on the investigation into the Surfside, Florida, condo building collapse says there is still a lot of work they have to do. Allyn Kilsheimer, president and CEO of KCE Structural Engineers, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what they are looking at.