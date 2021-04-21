Live

Watch CBSN Live

Engine blowout causes Southwest Airlines emergency landing

A loud boom, the smell of smoke and the frightening site of an engine with its casing ripped away had passengers panicked on a Southwest Airlines flight Saturday morning. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.