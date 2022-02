Energy prices soar after Russia's invasion of Ukraine Markets are tanking and energy prices soaring in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as oil surged to more than $100 a barrel and gas prices in Europe jumped more than 30% in the hours after Russia launched its attack. Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy at Mena Research, spoke with CBS News' Tanya Rivero about what the invasion means for the global energy market.