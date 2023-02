New report from U.S. Energy Department on origins of COVID-19 A classified report from the U.S. Energy Department concluded with "low confidence" that it is plausible the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a laboratory leak in China. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil to discuss the report, plus the Biden administration's latest response to the fiery Ohio train derailment that occurred earlier this month.