Endangered pangolins poached for their scales could hold answers to help cure coronavirus in humans The pangolin has been poached almost to extinction for its scales, used widely in Chinese herbal medicine, but it may also help answer some of the questions about the coronavirus. Pangolins carry the virus, but don't get sick. Debora Patta spent time with a conservationist group on a police raid of pangolin poachers and with the rangers who release pangolins back into the wild and track their welfare.