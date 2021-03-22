Live

Watch CBSN Live

Encouraging numbers on students and smoking

Vitamin D may lead to a longer life, the number of U.S. high school students smoking cigarettes has dropped to its lowest level in 22 years -- and more. Alexis Christoforous reports on the day's top health headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.