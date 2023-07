Emmett Till national monument to include 3 sites President Biden is signing a proclamation Tuesday establishing a national monument for Emmett Till and his mother. The announcement comes on what would have been Till's 82nd birthday. This land in Mississippi, known as Graball Landing, is where Till's brutally beaten body was found in 1955. It will soon be one of three sites for the monument. Elise Preston traveled to those locations and spoke to the people who fought for years to make this a reality.