Embedding with Israeli forces inside Al-Shifa hospital and more on the war in the Middle East Israeli forces have released a video they say shows Hamas weapons and military equipment inside Al-Shifa hospital. Lucy Williamson, from CBS News' partner BBC News, went inside the hospital with the Israeli army. And CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Holly Williams have the latest on negotiations for the release of hostages and efforts to keep the war from spreading across the Middle East.