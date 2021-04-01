Live

Email fallout for Hillary Clinton and potential 2016 campaign

Hillary Clinton addressed a crowd of hundreds of reporters Tuesday on her use of a private email account as secretary of state, revealing that she thought "using one device would be simpler." Managing editor of Bloomberg Politics John Heilemann, who also co-authored "Game Change" and Double Down" about the last two presidential campaigns, joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the impact of the email controversy on Clinton's potential presidential campaign.
