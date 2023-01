Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit brought by Tesla investors On Friday, Elon Musk appeared on the witness stand in federal court in San Francisco, testifying in a trial brought by Tesla investors. They say Musk's tweets in 2018 may have crashed the stock price of Tesla, leaving shareholders holding the bag. Musk told the jury, "Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it …" Correspondent John Blackstone has the story.