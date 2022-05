Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban on Donald Trump Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former President Trump if he acquires the company. Musk said the ban was a "morally bad decision" and "foolish." Twitter banned Trump's account following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Sarah Frier, a big tech team leader at Bloomberg, joins Elaine Quijano to discuss.