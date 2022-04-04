Watch CBS News

Elon Musk becomes Twitter's top shareholder

Shares of Twitter soared by more than 20% after Elon Musk disclosed his 9.2% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder. Brian Sozzi, editor-at-Large and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live, joined Tanya Rivero to discuss the announcement.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.